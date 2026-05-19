'We're at a pivot point in the world': Glenn Beck speaks out at 'Unite the Kindgom' rally in London

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie spoke with philanthropist and founder of TheBlaze, Glenn Beck, about the perils of censorship at Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London on Saturday.

Over 50,000 pro-freedom activists descended into downtown London to voice their opposition to what they describe as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's increasingly authoritarian and censorious policies.

Beck commented on Starmer's government banning several journalists and commentators, including Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant, from travelling to London to attend the peaceful gathering.

"How do you go from being honoured for journalism, for truth telling, by the Queen, to you're an enemy of the state? That makes no sense. This government is way out of control," he said.

"I'll tell you, this must be what it felt like in the early 1930s in Germany when things started to change and before it was quite obvious where the government was going, this is what it must have felt like. I've never lived through anything like this," Beck continued.

"I had a nightmare last night about being hauled in and questioned and I'm like, what is that? What is that? I've never felt that way before anywhere in the West. This is Russia, this is the former Soviet Union. This isn't England, this isn't the West, what do we stand for anymore?" he added.

As Beck warns of a global pivot point, the massive turnout in London highlights a growing international resistance against government-led speech restrictions.