Global Affairs Canada (GAC) signed contracts worth $175,129.88 with two vendors in China to build Canada’s pavilion and rent the venue for its reception at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, where Canada was this year’s “Guest Country of Honour,” according to the department’s latest contracts disclosure.

The expo ran from November 5 to 10. The contracts for the pavilion and the reception, dated September 23 and 25, 2026, were disclosed on open.canada.ca for the second quarter of 2026-27.

The larger contract, $123,587.26 to Jiangsu Qianshu Prefabricated Construction, is for “Timber Structure Processing and Construction for the Canada Pavilion at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2026, in Shanghai, China.” The second, $51,542.62 to the Regent Shanghai on The Bund hotel, is for “China International Import Expo (CIIE) Canada Country of Honour Reception Venue Rental (5 November 2026).”

The records list three bids each. The pavilion record also carries the limited tendering code “No response to bid solicitation” and codes the timber work as “Public relations services,” which may be coding errors. GAC has not said. The department separately disclosed an $89,136.05 contract, dated September 15, to Shanghai Illuthion Culture Communication for a “Creative Industries Trade Mission to China 2026.” That record does not mention the expo.

The Trade Commissioner Service’s page on the expo says, “For 2026, Canada has accepted the invitation to serve as the Guest Country of Honour at CIIE.” It tells exhibitors that “Participation is offered on a cost recovery basis.” The disclosure does not show how much, if any, of the contract value is recouped from exhibitors.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in China from November 3 to 6 and was to attend the expo, his department said. Sidhu said the “new trade arrangement with China” reached in January was “unlocking $7 billion of new opportunities for Canadian businesses” and that Canada will “work to grow our exports to China by 50% by 2030.”

At the time, Canadian pork still faced a 25 per cent Chinese tariff. China agreed to drop it on frozen pork cuts after Prime Minister Mark Carney met Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, and earlier this month it extended tariff relief on canola meal and peas through the end of 2028.

The records show no ministerial involvement. The minister’s office flag on all three reads “No.” Sidhu is the minister responsible for GAC’s trade promotion.

Canada’s night on the Bund came with a $51,542.62 room rental.