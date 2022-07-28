Mayors across the globe join forces to 'take urgent action to confront the climate crisis'

By David Menzies PETITION: No Meat Free Cities Toronto Mayor John Tory, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Steward are trying to limit meat and dairy consumption by 2030 to fight climate change — they must be stopped. 619 signatures

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a program called "C40 Cities," which is essentially a global network of mayors from close to 100 cities worldwide who have committed to delivering the "urgent action needed right now to confront the climate crisis."

It remains to be seen exactly what kind of "urgent action" will need to be implemented in order to sufficiently confront the climate crisis to the mayors' preferences. However, judging from "C40's" own website, removing meat from peoples' diets and focusing on "sustainable" food solutions such as bugs appears to be one of the focal points.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is a member of this group, whose publicly stated mission is to "halve the emissions of its member cities within a decade, while improving equity, building resilience, and creating the conditions for everyone, everywhere to thrive."

As stated by David Menzies, "With the C40 group of 96 mayors, they have clearly signed on to that nefarious agenda of 'Building Back Better.' Yet, do they even practice what they preach? The next C40 World Mayor's Summit is scheduled for this October in Buenos Aires. Do you think for one second that Mayor John Tory and the other mayors will be riding their bicycles to Argentina this Fall? Do you think his honour is going to chomp down on crickets as opposed to a fine Argentinian steak come meal time?"

