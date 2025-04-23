Government report warns of bleak future if Canada continues declining

Canada could be on course to become a declining dystopian disaster in the near future, warns a report written this January by Policy Horizons Canada. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was recently asked about the report, warning of a “very dangerous future” laid out in the report should the Liberals secure a fourth term.

“It sounds incredible, something from a post-apocalyptic TV show like Fallout or The Last of Us,” Poilievre said. “But this is the forecast from Prime Minister Carney's own government department.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the government's predictive report.

The situation is even worse now, cautioned Sheila, noting the Liberals' platform under Carney will see even larger deficit spending. This accelerated debt spending will see Canadians “plunged back to (the) 1800s, where we're foraging for food,” added Lise.

The catastrophic predictions would “drive humanity back a thousand years,” Sheila said. “People damned to serfdom because of the socio-economic class in which they were born.”

“This is in 10 years,” highlighted Lise. “Red flags. There's a reason why the Liberals' colour is red, and why all of the bad flags are that same colour.”