Gov't will have to prove Charter violations justified | John Carpay joins Ezra Levant

After a month behind bars at Edmonton's Remand Centre, pastor James Coates is finally set to be freed. All but one charge has been dropped against the GraceLife Church pastor, and he's scheduled to be released as early as March 18.

That one charge remaining, however, is for a violation of Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions. The remaining charge will be argued in court this May, and will prove a pivotal movement: the government will be forced to explain why Charter violations are necessary.

Pastor Coates is being represented by lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and JCCF president John Carpay joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to provide an update on pastor Coates' legal battle.

John told Ezra that the government would finally be required to explain why the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are justified, saying that:

The onus will be on the government to prove that the violations of our Charter freedoms are justified. And the government's not going to be able to operate just by news conferences and fear mongering, government's actually going to have to produce evidence in court to show, demonstrably, that these lockdowns were necessary, that they're beneficial, that they're working, that they're effective. And most significantly the government is going to have to prove that the lockdowns are doing more good than harm — and I think the government's going to have a tough case to prove in court.

If you're still interested in showing the government that you stand with pastor Coates, you can sign our petition at FreePastorJames.com.

