Jailed Alberta pastor James Coates to be RELEASED

Pastor James Coates is set to be released from prison after being arbitrarily detained for a month. The announcement comes just 36 hours after Rebel News grilled the minister of justice in the Alberta legislature regarding the international story. For some reason, not a single member of the mainstream media bothered to ask about the arbitrary religious detention.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms will still be representing Pastor Coates in provincial court, as one charge remains on his file.

According to the JCCF, “The single charge remaining has not been withdrawn, as the Justice Centre and Pastor Coates want the matter heard at trial, to determine the constitutionality of the public health order that churches only hold worship services at 15 per cent capacity, and to compel the government to produce scientific evidence that might support these violations of Charter freedoms. The trial is scheduled to take place beginning on May 3, 2021.”

The president of the JCCF, John Carpay, personally weighed in on the case, saying, “We look forward appearing in court in May and demanding the government provide evidence that public health restrictions that violate the freedoms of religion, peaceful assembly, expression and association are scientific and are justifiable in a free and democratic country.”