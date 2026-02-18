Grace Tame Foundation charity filings now marked overdue

Grace Tame has again drawn public attention, this time not only for her activism but also for administrative matters linked to the charity she founded.

The Grace Tame Foundation’s 2025 financial report and annual information statement are both listed as “overdue”, according to the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC).

While late filings are not uncommon in the charity sector, the documents are legally required and the due date passed at the end of last month. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing, and delays can occur for a range of reasons, media reports indicate.

Tame remains a board member of the foundation that bears her name but stepped down as chief executive in July 2024. At the time, the organisation advertised for a replacement. However, there is no public record indicating that a new CEO has been appointed.

The foundation’s website lists a four-person board, including Tame, but does not name any executives or employees. It is therefore unclear who currently holds responsibility for lodging the outstanding paperwork.

Attempts by The Daily Mail to seek clarification through the foundation’s website were unsuccessful. Clicking on the contact link directs users to a “404 page not found”. The foundation’s ACNC listing showed the two required documents as “overdue”.

It remains to be seen when the filings will be submitted and whether further updates about the leadership structure of the organisation will be made public.

The administrative lapse comes as pressure mounts for Tame to be stripped of her 2021 Australian of the Year title, following her chant to “globalise the intifada” from “Gadigal (Sydney) to Gaza” at a recent rally.