Hamilton man ordered to take down security cameras on home due to city by-law

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed a Hamilton, Ont. man being ordered by the city to take down the security cameras on his home in order to comply with a by-law.

Dan Myles, who has 10 security cameras on his home, was recently ordered by the city to remove the cameras over a by-law that restricts people from having cameras that view beyond the perimeters of their property.

He claims the cameras have actually been valuable assets for law enforcement over the years. “I’ve actually participated in evidence sharing of three homicides on these cameras, over 40 break and enters, multiple home invasions, car break and enters, assaults, you name it,” he said, as reported by Global News.

Sheila condemned the City of Hamilton for enforcing the by-law order on Myles to remove the security cameras from the outside of his home.

"He put some serious investment in this, and they're making him pull it down. Why? Because he's showing everybody the criminality of the neighbourhood," she said.

"That's the real problem. He's the criminal, not the real criminals. Heaven forbid we see the license plate of the people who pull up to rob your house because he recorded a little off his driveway," Sheila continued.

Myles has reportedly appealed the order and was told he could possibly be given an exemption if he provides a number of items including signed permission from neighbouring homeowners, police reports that support a need for the cameras, and a letter of support from his landlord.