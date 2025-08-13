Hamilton rips down 'Let Kids Be' billboard over 'transphobia'

The City of Hamilton has removed a billboard opposing gender transitions for minors, with Mayor Andrea Horwath branding the ad “transphobic.”

Despite the ad being on a privately owned billboard, “it sits on City-leased space, and City advertising rules were not followed,” the mayor said. “We’ve directed Astral Media to remove it and put stronger safeguards in place.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Hamilton's decision to censor the very tame ad, which read “Let kids be. Stop medical transitions for minors” and was set up by the Association for Reformed Political Action Canada.

“What an absolute outrage,” said Lise. “There's nothing controversial about what that billboard says.”

The billboard's message is inline with “what most of the civilized world is doing at this point,” added Sheila.

“How much do you want to bet that (Mayor Horwath) is the mother of a complicated child?” asked Lise. “I believe she is, if I recall correctly,” replied Sheila.

Parents of gender non-conforming children will never be convinced that “what they've done is wrong,” Lise expanded because it would be admitting to harming their own child.

“I guess according to Andrea Horwath's logic, Denmark is just proliferated with radical conservative extremists — one of the most liberal and progressive places on the face of the earth — and even they have taken a watchful waiting approach to gender transitions,” Sheila said.