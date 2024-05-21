Harvard blocks graduation for students involved in anti-Israel protest

Bhat also encouraged students to reflect on the meaning of attending the university, freedom of speech, and moral obligations, presumably in reference to Israel's conflict with Hamas and the resulting civilian casualties.

However, the number of civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip is notoriously difficult to track, with the most prevalent estimates relying on unreliable information from Hamas. The United Nations recently reduced its estimate for the number of women and children killed in the conflict, a rough proxy for civilian casualties, after switching its primary data source from the Hamas-run Government Media Office to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.