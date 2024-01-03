Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns amid massive plagiarism scandal

AP Photo/Steven Senne

In a significant turn of events at one of the world's most renowned educational institutions, Harvard University President Claudine Gay has announced her resignation, marking the culmination of a tumultuous period characterized by intense scrutiny over campus politics and allegations against her academic integrity.

Conservative journalist Christopher Rufo and Harvard donor Bill Ackman, among others, led calls for her dismissal, highlighting her failures as an academic. She faced nearly 50 accusations of plagiarism.

In a letter to the Harvard community, Gay, 53, expressed her deep-seated affection for the university but acknowledged that her departure was necessary for the greater good of the institution.

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay stated. “[I]t has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can … focus on the institution rather than any individual.”

The resignation follows a series of events that cast a shadow over Gay's presidency. Notably, she faced criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism, particularly after declining to denounce over 30 Harvard student groups that blamed Israel for a terror attack by Hamas. Further controversy arose when Gay appeared before Congress and hesitated to commit to punishing calls for Jewish genocide on campus.

Claudine Gay’s resignation letter from Harvard. Guess what she blames for this? pic.twitter.com/1R5jpk2oNA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

In the letter, Gay blamed racism for the criticism against her, writing, “Amidst all of this, it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly vigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

The ripple effects of Gay's leadership and subsequent resignation were felt across the university. Rabbi David Wolpe, a visiting professor at Harvard Divinity School, resigned from a panel formed by Gay to address antisemitism, citing a lack of urgency and disgust in confronting what he deemed an "urgent crisis."

The fallout from Gay's congressional testimony was further compounded by allegations of plagiarism in her academic work, leading to a flurry of accusations that ultimately influenced her decision to step down. Harvard Provost Alan Garber will assume the role of interim president as the university navigates this transition.

The Harvard Corporation, the university's highest governing body, confirmed Gay's resignation, condemning the "repugnant and in some cases racist vitriol" directed at her.