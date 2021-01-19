WATCH: Has Internet Censorship Gone Too Far? | Ezra Levant joins Stephen LeDrew

After the events that unfolded at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021, Big Tech and their politically aligned counterparts in the industry finally put the clamp down on outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's social media presence.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and a whole host of other companies cancelled the President Trump.

Surprisingly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador both came to the defence of Trump, despite their past differences.

Given the power these few American billionaires hold over public discourse, debate over the power of these corporations to censor their opponents is a debate that must be had.

In this Three Minute Interview, Ezra Levant joined Stephen LeDrew to share his opinion on the subject.