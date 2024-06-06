Hate crimes in New York City surge for fourth consecutive year

AP Photo/Nic Coury

New York City is on track to experience a rise in hate crimes for the fourth year in a row, with antisemitic incidents accounting for the majority of the increase, according to the latest crime statistics. As of May 31, the city recorded 276 hate crime complaints, a significant rise from the 210 reported in the previous year.

The surge in antisemitic incidents has been linked to the anti-Israel demonstrations that have taken place on major college campuses in the city, such as Columbia and New York universities, Fox News reports.

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, stated, "What we've seen on college campuses has carried over into the street, so to speak. People see this, they get bombarded with these images from TV and social media and then act upon it."

Giacalone criticized university leaders for their failure to address students' complaints of antisemitism during the anti-Israel protests earlier this year. He added, "Not only did they not act, but they're also protecting their professors that have been teaching this stuff for decades."

While anti-Asian hate crimes, which were a significant issue last year, have decreased by half through May 31, 2024, compared to the previous year, the city continues to face challenges with robberies involving motorized scooters. Despite a slight overall decrease in citywide crime statistics in May, rapes, robberies, shootings, and felony assaults have all increased.

The NYPD has taken steps to combat crime, including increasing patrols on the subway system, reviving random bag checks, and calling in the National Guard for assistance. NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban stated, "The men and women of the NYPD continue to turn the tide on overall crime in neighborhoods throughout New York City, as well as below ground in our vast subway system, by remaining nimble and strategically deploying our resources."