‘Hateful Conduct:’ Twitter locks Catholic World Report for ‘biological male’ tweet

Twitter has locked the account of a Catholic publication for violating their “rules against hateful conduct,” pointing to a tweet in which the news organization refers to President Joe Biden's pick for Assistant Secretary for Health as a “biological male.”

The offending tweet linked to an an article entitled Biden taps supporter of contraceptive mandate to his HHS position that was published on January 19, 2021:

Biden plans to nominate Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man identifying as a transgender woman who has served as Pennsylvania's health secretary since 2017, to be HHS Assistant Secretary for Health. Levine is also a supporter of the contraceptive mandate.

After receiving a notice of suspension on January 24, the Catholic World Report's managing editor David Kilby appealed the decision on January 25, asking in part:

The reason given was that this Tweet violated Twitter Rules “against hateful conduct” and suggested that it might be promoting “violence” or somehow “harassing” others. Can you please explain how this Tweet—a news account on a news site—specifically violated Twitter rules and/or how it supposedly involved “hateful conduct” or “harassment”?

Twitter wrote back on January 27, stating that:

Our support team has determined that a violation did take place, and therefore we will not overturn our decision.

CWR was instructed to delete the tweet in order to regain access to the account.

In October, the pro-life website LifeSiteNews regained access to their Twitter account after nearly a year-long saga of posting a link to an “offensive” tweet linking to a piece entitled Trans activist Jonathan ‘Jessica’ Yaniv ‘shocked…confused’ gynaecologist won’t see him.

The Catholic World Report was founded 30 years ago by Father Joseph Fessio of the Society of Jesus.