Healthcare workers dance on TikTok while the service industry shuts

It's happening again. No, not the lockdowns. Well, yes, those are happening again, too. But that's not the main focus of today.

The healthcare workers are dancing again. The doctors, nurses, and whoever else is working at the hospitals, are posting their dance routines on Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.

And while the healthcare workers dance, many in the service industry are closed out of their jobs — time will only tell how many shut their doors for good.

On this Rebel News DAILY Livestream clip, Ezra Levant describes the vanity on display by these healthcare workers in these types of videos, while the working class in large, youthful areas like Manhattan are forced out of work by the hand of government legislation.