Help stop BC Ferries from selling out to Communist China!

While Canadian families struggle with rising costs, record unemployment rates and an economic trade war, BC Ferries, a taxpayer-funded entity, is outsourcing the construction of four major new vessels to a Chinese state-owned shipyard.

That’s right. The same regime linked to money laundering in B.C., deadly fentanyl trafficking, slave labour, and election interference in Canada, is set to get the $1 billion contract, and our government isn’t even trying to stop it.

Premier David Eby is pretending he can’t intervene as his Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth hides behind BC Ferries’ so-called “independence.”

And while our federal transport minister Chrystia Freeland claims to be concerned about the deal, the Mark Carney Liberals keep ignoring growing calls for them to halt the $36 million subsidy they provide to BC Ferries.

So much for the “Canada First” and “Elbows up" promises we heard from Carney and Eby during the campaign run of our federal election.

This isn't just about ferries, it's about Canadian economic sovereignty, Canadian workers, and Canadian values.

If we let this billion-dollar betrayal go through without a fight, what massive contract will the next dictatorship take?

Join us in reminding BC Ferries it’s not CCP Ferries by signing and sharing our petition calling on their CEO and board, and both our provincial and federal transportation ministers, to halt this deal, and re-direct it to Canadians.