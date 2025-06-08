Unemployment rate reaches 20% for young men: report

This is attributed to increased foreign worker hiring, and after-effects of pandemic lockdowns.

With 1.6 million Canadians unemployed, reaching a near-decade high, youth unemployment is alarming, surpassing 20% for young men. 

The student summer job market is struggling, and concerns about AI's impact on jobs are raised. This is attributed to population growth outpacing job creation, increased foreign worker hiring, and after-effects of pandemic lockdowns. 

It's argued federal grant hiring practices favor visible minorities, leading to "systemic racism against white people." 

Government debt, inflation, and immigration policies are criticized as worsening the economic situation.

