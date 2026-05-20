Historic London church building damaged in early morning fire

Early Monday morning, May 18, 2026, firefighters rushed to 156 Wellington Street in London, Ontario — a former church building now used as a banquet hall. Flames erupted around 3 a.m. in the rear addition, sending heavy smoke billowing through the neighbourhood. Crews managed to contain the blaze before it consumed the original historic structure, but damage still sits at roughly $1 million to the addition, roof, and walls. No injuries, thankfully. The cause is still under investigation.

Another CHURCH FIRE this morning. This one in London Ontario Canada 🇨🇦 Started in the night 👀 pic.twitter.com/84lftUTxdy — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) May 18, 2026

There has been a years-long wave of hostility toward Christian churches across Canada. Since 2021, over 100 churches have been vandalized, torched, or burned to the ground. Between May 2021 and late 2023 alone, more than 33 were completely destroyed by fire — with only two ruled accidental. Arsons against religious sites nearly doubled in that period, hitting hard in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Prairies.

The timing lines up with the May 2021 Kamloops announcement about alleged “215 unmarked graves” at a former residential school — claims that remain unverified by any excavation or confirmed human remains. What followed wasn’t truth or reconciliation. It was revenge against buildings and a faith that had nothing to do with those schools. Historic churches serving living communities today became targets. Crosses, altars, and sanctuaries set ablaze. The message from the arsonists is crystal clear: your Christian heritage isn’t welcome here.

Canada’s Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations has confirmed it has spent millions searching for 'unmarked graves' at the now-closed Kamloops Residential School – without finding a single body. #CatholicX #Canada #CanadaNews #residentialschoolshttps://t.co/Axc4hfrTgU — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) May 15, 2024

And the numbers are even worse long-term. Since 2016, over 463 church arsons in the last decade, with a massive spike to 90 in 2021 alone.

We’ve seen the same institutional shrug when it comes to attacks on synagogues and Jewish institutions since October 7 — the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Toronto leads the West in antisemitic incidents per capita, yet authorities and legacy media too often respond with silence, deflection, or downplaying.

The @TorontoPolice released its 2025 hate crime report, revealing that 82% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in Toronto last year targeted the Jewish community. https://t.co/wu0sH8n1vr — CG Idit Shamir 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@ShamirIdit) May 16, 2026

When places of worship burn, communities fracture and believers get the message they’re second-class in the country their faith helped build. Article 2 of the Charter promises freedom of conscience and religion, but Christians — still a huge portion of the population — face some of the worst faith-based targeting in years.

Staying silent guarantees more attacks. The pattern of hostility toward Christianity is obvious. Call it what it is: an assault on Canada’s Judeo-Christian heritage and the fundamental right to worship without fear.