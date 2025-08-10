Historical statues torn down in Toronto for woke fictional characters

While a nine-foot bronze statue of a fictional character now stands at the Art Gallery of Ontario, "woke" activism has led to the removal of monuments to key historical figures.

David Menzies
  |   August 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

A new nine-foot-high bronze statue, "Moments Contained," by British artist Thomas J. Price, has been unveiled at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in downtown Toronto. 

The sculpture depicts a Black woman in casual attire—Nike sneakers, sweatpants, and a T-shirt—with hands hidden in her pockets, suggesting a tension between her inner thoughts and outward expression. 

The AGO describes it as "a celebration of shared humanity" and "an object of great beauty" that challenges assumptions about monuments, hoping to foster empathy and connection.

Meanwhile, monuments to Sir John A. Macdonald, Egerton Ryerson, and Sir Winston Churchill have faced removal, vandalism, or relocation due to "cancel culture" and "woke" activism. 

Statues of Sir John A. Macdonald, the founder of the dominion, are being hidden away in warehouses or boarded up across the country, out of sight and out of mind.

In addition, a group of leftist thugs tore down and beheaded the statue of Egerton Ryerson at the former Ryerson University. The police did nothing but shrug their shoulders.

Sir Winston Churchill's statue, once a prominent fixture on Queen Street West in front of City Hall, is now relegated to a less visible spot behind the building. The statue, once seen by thousands of daily passers-by, now requires a deliberate search to locate.

David laments the public eradication of these historical figures while a fictional character is celebrated, questioning if her non-existence is what makes her "sanitized for your protection" and free from "baggage." 

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

