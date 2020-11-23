Holocaust Center in Orlando, Florida opens George Floyd exhibit

A Holocaust museum in Florida is facing backlash over the opening of a George Floyd exhibit, whose death in police custody earlier this year sparked months of rioting and protests across the United States.

“A new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features powerful and inspiring photos taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death,” Orlando 6 reported.

The man who photographed the subjects in the exhibit, John Nolter, visited the location where Floyd’s death took place, taking photos of people reacting to Floyd’s death.

Lisa Bachman of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida said in a statement: “You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it. The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking.”

Users across social media were quick to condemn the decision to open an exhibit to honor Floyd, with many users commenting that it was disrespectful to the victims of the Holocaust.

Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, wrote: “George Floyd is added to a Holocaust museum? That trivializes and distorts the Holocaust and its six million Jewish victims. And it grotesquely implies that American police are Nazis.”

Radio host Dan O’Donnell tweeted: “A Holocaust museum added a George Floyd exhibit because we live in a world of idiots where words no longer have meaning.”

Columnist Caroline Glick wrote: “The Florida Holocaust museum at a JCC in Orlando has taken a huge step towards transforming the annihilation of European Jewry into a farce. This is a travesty, an insult to the Jewish people throughout history. And I fear it is just a taste of the madness to come.”

Editorial director for Unlocked UK and former British politician Martin Daubney tweeted: “Unbelievable: the Holocaust Museum in Maitland, Florida has added a George Floyd section To align Floyd’s tragic death with the massacre of 6million Jews is hugely insensitive But it’s also political: it positions police as Nazis. Awful decision. There absolutely is a place for this photographic memorial to Floyd. The images have merit, its creator is well-intentioned & America is a free country. But not at this location. That’s all I’m saying. It’s politicizing and positioning is all wrong.”

The United States Holocaust Memoriam released a statement earlier this year on George Floyd’s death, writing: