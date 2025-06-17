Housing Minister hides real estate holdings from House of Commons

Prime Minister Mark Carney's choice for housing minister is off to a rocky start. Gregor Robertson started his tenure in cabinet by firmly stating Canada's housing prices shouldn't come down.

Now, the former mayor of Vancouver, who oversaw the housing crisis in that city, is back in the hotseat after a new report from The Breaker News revealed he attempted to hide millions' worth of investment property from the House of Commons.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on this latest budding scandal involving one of Carney's new cabinet ministers.

“I remember back in the day, when breaking a story like that would mean that the next day or later that day, the minister would have a press conference and submit his resignation,” David said. “That's how bad this is. And that does not happen anymore, there is no honour as far as I'm concerned.”

The former Vancouver mayor was “responsible in no small part” for overseeing a housing crisis on British Columbia's largest city, Sheila noted. “These things would have been declared to the Ethics Commissioner — or should have been declared,” she said.

“Looks like he didn't,” Sheila added, wondering if Robertson would follow the same path as Bill Morneau, former prime minister Justin Trudeau's finance minister who “forgot” he owned a villa in southern France.

“He should resign. He should never have been given that portfolio in the first place,” David replied. “There seems to be a pattern by Carney, that he's following Trudeau, of giving some of the dumbest Liberal MPs cabinet positions.”