How did a lawyer in Alberta end up being a trucker lawyer in Ottawa?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Keith Wilson joins guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to look back on the convoy and the Public Order Emergency Commission and what he thinks the outcome of the official examination of the government's actions against the convoy will be.

"I don't think I'm exaggerating when I called the anti-segregation, pro-free speech, Pro-Mobility Rights Freedom convoy from last February, the single largest cohesive human rights demonstration in modern Canadian history," said Sheila. "Tens of thousands of Canadians lined the highways and overpasses across this country as a convoy led by truckers but joined by thousands of normal people headed to our nation's capital to protest the endless COVID restrictions on our lives."

"And when Justin Trudeau told the truckers they had to get a vaccine to cross the border after they had already been working for two years without interruption to keep the economy going, they said enough was enough. It was the breaking point. And Canadians joined the truckers. And immediately upon arrival in the nation's capital, those truckers found themselves in real legal jeopardy."

Sheila asked Keith, "I'm curious how a lawyer in Alberta ends up being trucker lawyer in Ottawa. How did you get involved in the convoy itself?"

His response was:

It was actually a zoom call. It was not quite one year ago today. It was on February, February 1st. And I had a team meeting with my Pickford lawyers because, as you know, I counsel for former Premier Pickford on the travel mandate charter challenge. And there was a bunch of more names in the waiting room than I expected. And there was an assembly of lawyers from the Justice Center that had been contacted that morning from the truckers in Ottawa with a request for help with legal matters. And the Justice Center determined that they were going to send a team of five lawyers to Ottawa the next morning, and they asked me if I would lead that team, being a senior lawyer and I agreed. So that's how I found myself in Ottawa on February 2nd for 19 days on the ground at the side of Tamara Lich.