How Justin Trudeau became the most effective handgun salesman in Canada
Rick Igercich of the National Firearms Association joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss Trudeau's attacks on legal gun owners and what can be done to fight back against the Liberals' latest undemocratic gun grab.
How did one of Canada's dumbest men become the most effective handgun salesmen in the entire country?
It's hard to keep track of all the harm Justin Trudeau has done or has tried to do in the last seven years to gun owners. He has scapegoated and blamed them for his failures and the failures of big city mayors. The order in council (outside of parliament) ban on 1,500 models of firearms, Bill C-71, which imposed a backdoor registry, Bill C-21, which recently caused a run on gun sales, and now the early ban on handgun imports to stop the run on gun sales have undone almost all the progress done by ten years of good Conservative government.
On this week's episode of the Gunn Show, we were joined by Rick Igercich of the National Firearms Association to refresh our memories on how we got here and what can be done to fight back against the Liberals' latest undemocratic gun grab.
