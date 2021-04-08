This is how you deal with vile 'anti-fascists' who ABUSE our war heroes

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and they won't tell us why. How long before we're kicked off of YouTube entirely? Well, we have a plan. Sign up before we're entirely deplatformed! Sign Up

I travelled to Melbourne's CBD to cover a story on war veterans refusing to give up on marching this Anzac Day.

Veterans who want to march must register, and the government has capped the march to a maximum of 5,000 participants.

Meanwhile, across from the march, 75,000 people will be packed in the MCG for a football game.

I was in the middle of getting reactions from the public when a self-proclaimed 'anti-fascist' interrupted.

WATCH & SHARE what happened next.

The veterans also say they'll be marching the day before in a protest demanding a royal commission into veteran suicide, watch: