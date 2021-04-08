This is how you deal with vile 'anti-fascists' who ABUSE our war heroes
I travelled to Melbourne's CBD to cover a story on war veterans refusing to give up on marching this Anzac Day.
Veterans who want to march must register, and the government has capped the march to a maximum of 5,000 participants.
Meanwhile, across from the march, 75,000 people will be packed in the MCG for a football game.
I was in the middle of getting reactions from the public when a self-proclaimed 'anti-fascist' interrupted.
WATCH & SHARE what happened next.
The veterans also say they'll be marching the day before in a protest demanding a royal commission into veteran suicide, watch:
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Rebel News
AFTER YOUTUBE
YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and they won't tell us why. How long before we're kicked off of YouTube entirely? Well, we have a plan. Sign up before we're entirely deplatformed!Sign Up