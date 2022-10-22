HUGE: Alberta premier apologizes to unvaccinated citizens, considers dropping all lockdown prosecutions

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Drop All Lockdown Charges It’s time for amnesty. It’s time for politicians who can’t admit they were wrong to quit punishing peaceful people and drop the lockdown tickets. Please help us send a message to politicians by signing the petition on this page. 16,151 signatures

When she was campaigning to be the new premier, Danielle Smith had promised to do so. Today, Selene asked her when she’d actually do so.

And Premier Smith’s reply was amazing.

“I can apologize right now. I’m deeply sorry,” she said. She proceeded to give a heartfelt apology “for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status, I’m deeply sorry. For any government employee that was fired from their job, because of their vaccine status, and I welcome the back if they want to come back.”

Even more amazing than the heartfelt apology, Premier Smith said she was seriously considering granting a legal amnesty to any Albertans charged with lockdown offences — as in, dropping all the charges! This is very exciting. Alberta is now the first jurisdiction in Canada — perhaps even in the world — to apologize to its unvaccinated citizens for discriminating against them.

The new premier of Alberta, Canada, is the first government in the world to formally apologize for violating the civil rights of unvaccinated people.



She offers them their jobs back & says she's considering dropping all lockdown prosecutions.



Kudos to her & our reporter! https://t.co/MA1Xs2e3cK — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 22, 2022

A great question by our intrepid reporter — and a great answer by the new premier. And you know it’s the kind of question that only Rebel News would ask! Congratulations to Selene Galas, for asking such an important question — and getting a huge news scoop — as opposed to the same left-wing gossip that the CBC obsesses over.

Let's show Premier Danielle Smith that her apology is well-received and that her idea of lockdown amnesty is a great one