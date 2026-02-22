Human rights lawyer says Neufeld decision signals troubling expansion of hate speech standards

Constitutional and human rights lawyer, Hatim Kheir, says the recent ruling against former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld highlights the expansive powers of human rights tribunals.

Human rights commissions are like quasi-judicial bodies that do not operate under the same procedural safeguards as traditional courts.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ordered Neufeld to pay $750,000 after concluding that his public comments distinguishing biological sex from gender identity amounted to hate speech and created a “poisoned” environment.

Kheir acknowledged that the tribunal cited Supreme Court of Canada jurisprudence establishing a high threshold for hatred, requiring extreme detestation or vilification. However, he said the tribunal’s application of that standard represents a notable development in what qualifies as hate speech.

According to the ruling, separating gender identity from biological sex constitutes an “existential denial” of transgender people.

The tribunal found that asserting the two are not equivalent effectively erases transgender individuals and contributes to the promotion of hatred, rendering Neufeld’s remarks discriminatory under human rights law.

This reasoning narrows the space for public debate on gender identity policy and signals a broader interpretation of hate speech within human rights proceedings, with potential implications for freedom of expression in Canada.

