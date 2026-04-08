Human Rights museum pushing transgender ideology

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has waded into the parental rights and transgender debate following the rollout of a new campaign.

Marking the International Transgender Day of Visibility, the federally funded museum published its plan for “confronting four myths surrounding the parental rights movement, so that we can all help protect 2SLGBTQIA+ youth.”

“The campaign defines the [parental rights] movement as 'groups of people… targeting 2SLGBTQI+ students in an effort to remove their rights,'” reported Juno News' Melanie Bennet.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Alexa Lavoie and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on tax dollars being used to push this kind of public messaging.

“These absolute lunatics on the left trip over themselves to vilify parents,” said Lise, slamming the push for radical gender ideology. “Children do not belong to the state; they belong to their parents,” she continued.

“They took this opportunity to crap talk parents, especially of children who have been victims of trans ideation,” Lise said, adding the “gender rights movement in Canada has got right out of control,” calling for it to be dialled back.

Those with radical gender ideology views have even pushed out some who might otherwise be political allies, Alexa noted.

The “crazy lunatics” who are pushing extreme transgender beliefs, particularly towards children, are alienating lesbian, gay and bisexual people, she said.

“Lots of them are not like that and they disagree with that,” Alexa said. “Unfortunately, I'd love to hear them more but they are getting attacked on social media when they decide to speak up.”