Immigrant Canadians run with B.C. Conservatives to help restore the Canadian Dream

On Saturday, Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad and five of his Tri-City MLA candidates gave speeches, committing to a safer, more affordable, common-sense future should their party form government on October 19.

“The first thing we’re going to do is get rid of decriminalization, get the drugs off our streets, and end the so-called safe supply. All it's been doing is destroying lives. We’re going to bring that to an end,” Rustad declared at the beginning of his speech.

The pledge aligns with the Tory leader's campaign promises to end tent cities, expand facilities to accommodate involuntary compassionate care “for those suffering with severe addictions,” and remove financial and time barriers for those seeking voluntary detox and treatment.

In recent months, the City of Coquitlam has called upon the federal and incumbent NDP provincial government for assistance in addressing a growing homeless encampment near a shelter on 3030 Gordon Avenue.

Tackling B.C.’s drug crisis, the worst in the country, wasn’t the only promise made during the rally in front of the Conservative Party of B.C.'s Tri-Cities regional campaign office. Local MLA candidates Keenan Adams for Port Moody and Stephen Frolek for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain were joined by New Westminster’s Ndellie Massey, Coquitlam-Maillardville’s Hamed Najafi, and Kerry van Aswegen for Port Moody–Burquitlam, all of whom immigrated to Canada for a better future and have teamed up with the Conservatives to help restore affordability and prosperity for British Columbians.