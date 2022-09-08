Independence Party leadership debate kicks off in Edmonton, Alberta

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Katherine Kowalchuk are vying for the leadership of the party, which will be announced on September 10.

  • By Selene Galas
  • September 08, 2022
  • News

Day three of the Independence Party Leadership debate kicked off in Edmonton, Alberta with none other than Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and his fellow leadership-hopeful Katherine Kowalchuk, who are going head-to-head to determine who will lead the new party.

Contrary to how their Calgary debate (which you can find here) had them agreeing on nearly every point and question, this Edmonton debate showed each of them having diverting directions and stances compared to the other.

The results will be in this Saturday, September 10, announcing the leader of the Independence Party of Alberta. Rebel News will be covering the event.

