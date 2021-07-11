Do-gooder activists tell indigenous Canadians: your church is not what's best for you

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Ezra Levant's appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the multiple arson and vandalism attacks on churches across Canada.

DAVID: The churches that cater to aboriginal people, they use it for weddings, funerals, community centres, so who are we saving right now? Contrasting that to what happened last summer with many cities in the United States with Black Lives Matter protesters going into black neighbourhoods and burning down black businesses, how did that advance the cause of social justice rights in the U.S.? How appalling.

SHEILA: Well, it's one of those instances when, you know in a horror movie when the phone call is coming from inside the house? The phone call is definitely coming from inside the house once again here, where you have a bunch of white do-gooders, by and large, telling indigenous people what's best for them. And these white do-gooders are saying, your church isn't what's best for you. You can't — you're not capable of making a decision about what church you have in your community and the church that you attend.

They are part of the same problem that led to the residential schools. Where they think they know what's best for indigenous people and how they should live their lives. And they don't have a moment of self-awareness, when they are running around burning churches built by indigenous people, attended by indigenous people, beloved by indigenous people, that indigenous people look to when they are dealing with the trauma, this generational trauma of residential schools, many of them turn to their faith and their religion. That's what it's there for. And then you've got these activists saying 'no, no, no, I'm here to rescue you.' They're living out their dream of being the white saviour and burning down their churches for them.

