International media outlets falsely claim Alberta is holding a referendum on separation

While the independence question is top of mind for Albertans and a referendum question is pending, the question does not offer the explicit option for Alberta to separate.

Chiming in from south of the border, CNBC headlined, “Oil-rich Alberta to hold a vote on whether to separate from Canada”

On the other side of the pond, The Guardian posted, “Echoes of Brexit as Alberta blunders towards vote on separation from Canada”

The question expected to appear on the ballot in a referendum on October 19th reads:

“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

Much to the chagrin of independence supporters, the question doesn’t offer a direct path to provincial separation. A positive answer to the first part of the question simply offers a continuation of the status quo.

A positive answer to the second half of the question may lead to the beginning of a process to hold a true referendum on independence.

Alberta may be moving down the path to independence, but to state the province is holding a referendum on separation is misinformation.

It’s noteworthy how much interest foreign publications are taking in the unity debate within Alberta and the rather stark bias they are applying to the issue.