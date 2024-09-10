International students facing deportation demanding to remain in Canada

On Monday's livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie discussed a recent protest in Brampton that saw international students demanding to remain in Canada even after their visas expire.

Protesters were holding a number of signs criticizing the Canadian government for not bending the rules to allow them to stay in the country. One sign read, "Fix your system, don't blame us," while another read "No one is illegal on stolen land."

Mass immigration has become a hot button issue in recent years as the number of international students soared to a record high of over one million people in 2023.

David Menzies hears from a whistleblower about how diploma mills and immigration firms are operating in Brampton, Ontario, following a recent protest from international students in the city.



Critics of the Liberals' immigration policies say the influx of international students and temporary foreign workers is contributing to the housing shortage, cost-of-living crisis, youth unemployment, and access to healthcare.

'Hell no, we won’t go!': International students demand to remain in Canada after work permits expire



Protesters also held signs claiming that Canada is "racist" and that they are facing "hate." Speaking about the signs, Menzies said, "There were other signs, and it inferred that Canada is full of racists and haters. That's what it said on the sign."

"And I'm thinking Alexa, you know, this thing called Canada, 'stolen land' populated with 'haters' and 'racists'. Well Alexa, does this sound like a place you want to reside in?" asked Menzies.

"Where's the hate and racism? What are they talking about? 'Stop online racism.' Oh don't worry, if Bill C-63 passes you'll get your wish that way," he added.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has criticized the Liberals' immigration policies and has pledged to match the number of immigrants with the available infrastructure if he becomes prime minister.