INTERVIEW with Pastor James Coates: GraceLife Church raided by RCMP

GraceLife Church was seized Wednesday by Alberta Health Services, in a dawn raid on the property.

In this exclusive interview, GraceLife Pastor James Coates reacts to the confiscation of his church.

The Parkland County church has rejected the lockdown restrictions on places of worship that cap attendance at 15 per cent of fire code capacity, along with mandating masks and social distancing, saying that the public health orders restrict their ability to practice their faith.

The non-compliance with COVID rules led to Pastor Coates being arrested, released and then taken into custody for 35 days, held at Edmonton's maximum security Remand Centre for breaching the public health orders.

The church was issued a closure notice in January, however, it continued to operate at nearly maximum capacity every single week, including during Pastor Coates' incarceration.

On Wednesday morning, at approximately 6:00 a.m. local time, RCMP, private security contractors from Paladin and a temporary fencing crew from Fast Fence moved in to erect chain link fencing surrounding the church, and a police checkpoint to prevent congregants and supporters from setting foot on the property.

Coates tells Rebel News that neither he nor his congregation will be deterred from gathering, even though the church property is now subject to round-the-clock occupation by police and security.

Rebel News will be on hand at GraceLife on Sunday to report on if and how services will be held.