Introducing new personalized messages with Rebel Shoutouts!
Pick your favourite Rebel News journalist and get a special, customized message for any occasion — birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, retirements, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas, you name it.
In my many years of reporting for Rebel News, I've covered a lot of stories. Corrupt politicians, rogue bureaucrats, and even parking enforcement officers who'd rather take a nap than write some tickets.
But this is a first. Apparently, I'm now available as a gift. Rebel News has launched something we're calling Rebel Shoutouts.
Here's the idea.
You pick your favourite Rebel News journalist — maybe that's yours truly or maybe that's someone else, that's OK. I won't take it personally.
Then, you tell us who the message is for, what the occasion is and any details that will make it feel personal. This could be things like a name, an inside joke, a few things we should know about them. The more information you give us, the better the video.
We'll record a selfie style video and deliver it straight to your inbox within three business days.
Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, retirements, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas — you name it.
Messages are available in 30, 60 and 90 second increments, starting at just $100. Need it fast? Add in 24-hour rush delivery for an extra $50.
Every dollar you spend goes directly to supporting Rebel News and our independent journalism — no government bailouts here, no corporate strings; just Canadians helping Canadians to keep telling the truth.
Give the gift no one saw coming! Visit RebelNews.com/Shoutouts to make your request today!
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.