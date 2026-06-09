Introducing new personalized messages with Rebel Shoutouts!

In my many years of reporting for Rebel News, I've covered a lot of stories. Corrupt politicians, rogue bureaucrats, and even parking enforcement officers who'd rather take a nap than write some tickets.

But this is a first. Apparently, I'm now available as a gift. Rebel News has launched something we're calling Rebel Shoutouts.

Here's the idea.

You pick your favourite Rebel News journalist — maybe that's yours truly or maybe that's someone else, that's OK. I won't take it personally.

Then, you tell us who the message is for, what the occasion is and any details that will make it feel personal. This could be things like a name, an inside joke, a few things we should know about them. The more information you give us, the better the video.

We'll record a selfie style video and deliver it straight to your inbox within three business days.

Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, retirements, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas — you name it.

Messages are available in 30, 60 and 90 second increments, starting at just $100. Need it fast? Add in 24-hour rush delivery for an extra $50.

Every dollar you spend goes directly to supporting Rebel News and our independent journalism — no government bailouts here, no corporate strings; just Canadians helping Canadians to keep telling the truth.

Give the gift no one saw coming! Visit RebelNews.com/Shoutouts to make your request today!