Iran has up to 700 foreign agents on Canadian streets

Iran, we learn from various investigative reports, including one in Global News, has up to 700 foreign agents running around our streets.

In fact, many of them are whipping up these anti-Semitic hate marches. So that's a very manifest, in-your-face conspicuous form of foreign interference.

Of course, it's using the pawns on the chessboard of Canadian permanent residents and Canadian temporary visa holders, but it's being orchestrated by Iran. No duty to warn there, no press conferences there. I find the whole thing very curious.

Justin Trudeau was asked about these foreign agents yesterday at the Foreign Interference Commission and gave a long-winded non-answer, very typical of the Prime Minister. I asked Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington what he thought about Trudeau's ramble. Here's what he said:

I mean, he avoided the most catastrophic way that he sometimes presents. He didn't do the sneering glibness, which would have created endless disastrous clips. But his testimony was not intended to tell us what the foreign threats are to the country and how afraid we should be of them. It was all about how none of it was his fault. And it's rather peculiarly listening to him because on the one hand, he didn't get the briefings. The memos didn't get to him, but that wasn't his fault. It's not as though he created the expectation that he shouldn't hear about these things... Again, I agree with you that he is not a stupid man, but he is not a wise man. But he totally missed the point. If you want to rebuild trust, if you want to have a rational discussion, those in power need to tell us not just when they knew things or what they knew, they need to tell us what's going on. Who are these MPs whose loyalty is suspect or whose judgment is obviously terrible? How big are the threats to Canada? Where are they coming from? And what really has been done about it?

I remember Trudeau's first big international trip after he was elected in the fall of 2015. It was actually the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2016. And he went and he took a huge entourage and he had photos taken of him with you too, the band and all these Hollywood types. And he met with George Soros and he was showing everyone his fancy socks, which he was really into.

So Trudeau would do his fancy socks thing. And the other leaders were wise to sort of laugh at first. Okay, fine, he's got this quirk. But it was all fancy socks all the way down. There was nothing underneath the fancy socks. So he would have these unserious tricks, and very soon you would see video after video of him at these NATO meetings, G20 meetings, by himself.

No one sought him out. If he sat down next to someone, they didn't immediately say, "Oh my gosh, I'm so glad I caught you, Justin Trudeau. There's something I'd be meaning to say about a very important file we have in common." No one ever says that to him, because as he testified before an ethics commission inquiry when he was in trouble for taking the free trip to Billionaire Island, he doesn't get briefed on

things. He's all about relationships. He leaves the heavy stuff to others. I really think he's undone our country.