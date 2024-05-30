Iran's Supreme Leader praises far-left campus protesters in the U.S.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

In a letter released on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran, notorious for its state-sponsored terrorism, announced its support for the left-wing protests that have disrupted college campuses across the United States. The letter also praised the professors accused of indoctrinating their students with antisemitic ideologies.

The protests, which began in April, led to the establishment of encampments at various prestigious universities in the U.S. Reports indicate Jewish students and law enforcement were targeted during these demonstrations, with protesters calling for the destruction of Israel and, in some instances, even advocating for an "intifada," a term used to describe terrorist attacks against Jews or the state of Israel.

Law enforcement officials have suggested professional agitators played a role in escalating the chaos at many of these institutions, reports the Daily Wire.

In the letter, posted on state-run media, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wrote, "Dear university students in the United States of America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As the page of history is turning, you are standing on the right side of it."

Khamenei further claimed the students have formed a "branch of the Resistance Front" and are engaged in an "honorable struggle" against their government's "ruthless pressure," accusing the U.S. government of openly supporting what he called the "usurper and brutal Zionist regime."

The letter contained numerous false claims about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, portraying the Palestinian people as victims of terrorism while overlooking their involvement in terrorist groups and attacks against Israel.

Khamenei also praised the professors supporting the protesters, stating, "The support and solidarity of your professors is a significant and consequential development. This can offer some measure of comfort in the face of your government's police brutality and the pressures it is exerting on you. I too am among those who empathize with you young people, and value your perseverance."

The left-wing protesters and professors have attracted support from a wide range of extremist groups, including Al Qaeda and Hezbollah.