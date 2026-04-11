Foreign conflicts are being imported into Canada through weaknesses in the immigration system, members of Saskatchewan’s Iranian community told Rebel News amid escalating violence in the Middle East.

Iranians living in Saskatchewan described a 47-year “alien overlay” of Islamist policies imposed by the Islamic Republic on Persia’s ancient culture. They noted Iran’s strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz (just 33 miles wide at its narrowest) which serves as the primary exit for Gulf oil and has shaped regional power struggles for 5,000 years. Persians, they stressed, remain culturally distinct from their Arab neighbours.

Inside Iran, the regime has responded to protests with a near-total internet blackout. Owning a Starlink can result in the death penalty, while reports indicate up to 40,000 citizens have been killed by the Islamic Republic. Interviewees said the only restraint on further massacres is ongoing U.S. and Israeli action.

“The easiest ways to come to Canada is through the academic system,” one community member explained. They alleged regime-linked individuals are using universities, welcome centres and media to exert influence, even as genuine refugees flee execution.

They recount shocking school indoctrination: children were taught to chant “death to America, death to Canada,” yet many secretly prayed “God bless America” and Western civilization.

The community voiced unanimous support for President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the strikes as “music to their ears” and the only path to freedom. They called for full regime change and the restoration of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to guide Iran toward democracy.

Frustrated with Ottawa, they asked pointedly: “What is the government of Canada doing? Why aren’t they supporting freedom?” Critics including former Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner have long highlighted similar screening failures.

Persian culture and the Iranian people, they insisted, are not the same as the regime’s ideology. For 90 million Iranians held hostage for five decades, freedom cannot come soon enough.