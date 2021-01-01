Iran's president appears to threaten Donald Trump's life

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has appeared to threaten the life of President Donald Trump stating, “In a few days, the life of this criminal will end” according to translations provided by Iranian state media.

In a speech to the Iranian cabinet commemorating the death of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in an airstrike in early 2020.

According to an English translation of his speech, Rouhani said, “In a few days, the life of this criminal will end, and he will go to the dustbin of history,” the Daily Wire reports.

“One of the effects of this stupid and disgraceful act,” Rouhani said of the airstrike, “was that Trumpism ended.”

“We are very happy about this and we believe that the period after Trump will be a better condition for regional and global stability,” Rouhani continued. “As I said after the martyrdom of Martyr Soleimani, I emphasize again that if you cut off Martyr Soleimani’s hand, we will cut off your leg from the region and we will continue the resistance until that day.”

“Our nation will not give up until they take revenge on his blood as its right,” he added.

The Iranian President’s apparent threat comes days before the one-year anniversary of the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

As the former leader of the Quds force, Soleimani was responsible for financing and directing international efforts to terrorize US forces.

In addition to his remarks on Trump, Rouhani accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “savage assassination.” He added that Iran “won’t let them get away” with the killing and Iran has “every right to avenge the blood of their popular commander.”

“As long as you are in the region, our revenge is yet to be exacted,” Rouhani vowed.

Rouhani’s comments follow Trump’s warning to Iran in which he offered “some friendly health advice,” stating, “If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”