Irish protest organizer speaks out amid revolt over soaring diesel prices

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant spoke with one of the protest organizers leading the anti-carbon tax demonstrations in Ireland today as farmers demand action in light of soaring fuel taxes.

James Geoghegan, a 57-year-old agricultural contractor and farmer from Westmeath, told Ezra about the plight of farmers as government overreach cripples livelihoods.

Surging diesel prices, driven by high taxes including a rising carbon tax, excise duty, and value added tax, have made fuel unaffordable for tractors and lorries, threatening to bankrupt their businesses with no short-term alternatives.

Farmers are demanding the removal or suspension of the carbon tax on agricultural diesel, government-subsidized price caps on fuel, and further reductions in taxing on diesel.

Slow-moving convoys of tractors and lorries have blocked motorways, provincial towns, and Dublin city centre in opposition to the fuel taxes.

In response to these demonstrations, authorities have explicitly threatened to crack down on the protesters and even utilize the army.

"We're not afraid of the army," said Geoghegan "We have far more power than they have," he said, adding the protesters have a "bigger army" than Ireland's military.

As the protests entered their fourth day, Geoghegan stated that demonstrators would continue disruptions on Friday despite the planned talks with government representatives.