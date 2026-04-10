Irish protest organizer speaks out amid revolt over soaring diesel prices
Farmers, truckers, agricultural contractors, and haulers are protesting Ireland’s fuel policies amid a sharp surge in diesel prices, calling for an end to the government's carbon tax.
Article by Rebel News staff
Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant spoke with one of the protest organizers leading the anti-carbon tax demonstrations in Ireland today as farmers demand action in light of soaring fuel taxes.
James Geoghegan, a 57-year-old agricultural contractor and farmer from Westmeath, told Ezra about the plight of farmers as government overreach cripples livelihoods.
Surging diesel prices, driven by high taxes including a rising carbon tax, excise duty, and value added tax, have made fuel unaffordable for tractors and lorries, threatening to bankrupt their businesses with no short-term alternatives.
Farmers are demanding the removal or suspension of the carbon tax on agricultural diesel, government-subsidized price caps on fuel, and further reductions in taxing on diesel.
Slow-moving convoys of tractors and lorries have blocked motorways, provincial towns, and Dublin city centre in opposition to the fuel taxes.
In response to these demonstrations, authorities have explicitly threatened to crack down on the protesters and even utilize the army.
"We're not afraid of the army," said Geoghegan "We have far more power than they have," he said, adding the protesters have a "bigger army" than Ireland's military.
As the protests entered their fourth day, Geoghegan stated that demonstrators would continue disruptions on Friday despite the planned talks with government representatives.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.