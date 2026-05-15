Is Alberta's independence referendum in jeopardy after judge's controversial petition ruling?

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson discussed what's next for Alberta's independence movement after a Trudeau-appointed judge invalidated hundreds of thousands of petition signatures submitted to Elections Alberta.

Justice Shaina Leonard released her decision on Wednesday, siding with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Blood Tribe, Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation. The petition drive was organized by Stay Free Alberta and led by its leader, Mitch Sylvestre.

Ezra commented on the judge's controversial ruling, noting its apparent lack of precedent. "To me it seems like a break from precedent. Both referendums in Quebec proceeded without the kind of Indigenous consultation required here," he said.

"This feels like it's a law targeting this particular referendum petition because of this point of view. It really feels like a political decision," Ezra continued.

Wilson agreed with Ezra, pointing out the knee-jerk reaction of some Liberals to disapprove of even talking about Alberta's potential independence. "That's how it reads to me as well, and I think it's a reflection of the broader state of our society, where those on the left think we're just not allowed to talk about certain things," he said.

The ruling leaves the future of Alberta’s independence referendum uncertain, as Premier Danielle Smith has already announced the province will appeal Justice Leonard’s decision while Stay Free Alberta says it is also preparing its own legal challenge.