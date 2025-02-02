Is Elections B.C. blocking critical evidence in alleged voter coercion case?

Former B.C. Conservative candidate Honveer Singh Randhawa is calling out Elections B.C. after the agency announced it would suspend its investigation into his complaint about alleged voter coercion at a Surrey-Guildford care home.

“It’s a joke if you think about it,” Randhawa told Rebel News in an interview following the decision. “It is putting the integrity of Elections B.C. into question. It is putting the integrity of the process into question.”

https://twitter.com/dreahumphrey/status/1878221003601727628

Last month, Randhawa and Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad announced in a Victoria press release that Randhawa and his team had discovered 46 voting irregularities in the Surrey-Guildford riding irregularities they believe could delegitimize the NDP’s Garry Begg’s 21-vote win in last October’s election.

Most damning of the claims were allegations that multiple residents at Argyll Lodge a care home facility were coerced into casting ballots in the October provincial election without understanding the reason for doing so. Rebel News attempted to reach the care home for comment but did not hear back at publication.

Twenty-one votes by mail came from the lodge in question, a number so close to Randhawa’s 21-vote loss that he filed a legal petition seeking to have a judge toss the outcome and trigger a byelection where the candidates can face off once again.

BREAKING: Honveer Singh Randhawa, the former BC Conservative for the Surrey-Guildford riding who lost to the NDP Garry Begg by a mere 22 has announced that he is taking legal action to have the ridings results deemed invalid due to the party’s discovery of 45 more voting… pic.twitter.com/qZmSSmNPNE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 9, 2025

Randhawa also filed an official complaint with Elections B.C. so they too could investigate the claims.

Despite initially initiating a review into the allegations, Elections B.C. has now decided to halt its inquiry, citing Randhawa’s ongoing court petition as a reason to pause its investigation. That also means any crucial findings that Randhawa could have garnered from the investigation will now be withheld.

“Having a judge and having a petition doesn’t mean that a judge handles a private inquiry,” he explained. “I have to do everything. So is it me, Honveer Randhawa, having to hold the election process to accountability? Is that really my job?”

BC Conservatives are calling for an independent review into 2024's provincial election.



Leader John Rustad says he has concerns over non-citizens voting and is in possession of affidavits regarding irregularities in 21 mail-in ballots from a Surrey-Guildford seniors' home. pic.twitter.com/m8nTNT6NQY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025

In today’s report, Randhawa slams Elections B.C. for the decision, expressing frustration not just for himself but for the voters as well.

“If they found no merit in my complaint, if they found that everything was wrong, then they would have come out and said, ‘Hey look, nothing is wrong with all of this, everything is normal,’” he said.

Instead, he argues, Elections B.C.'s inaction forces him to seek alternative legal avenues. He has now retained legal counsel to explore ways to compel Elections B.C. to complete its investigation and release its findings to the public.