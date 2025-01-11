B.C. Conservatives table SHOCKING claims of 'voter coercion' from 2024 election

Non Canadian citizens voting and would-be voters being told they can’t vote—because their ballots were already cast—are just some examples of alleged voting irregularities in British Columbia's most recent election. The discrepancies may very well have altered the election outcome, with New Democrats holding a one-seat majority as of writing.

The Conservative Party of B.C. promptly called for an independent review Thursday of the election and of Elections B.C. itself. "I would request that an independent review has an opportunity for the public to be able to come forward with their concerns," said John Rustad, the party leader.

In November, Elections B.C. released a statement acknowledging discrepancies in over 60 of the provinces 93 ridings. Their disclosure followed an internal audit which forced the agency to issue corrections in 69 constituencies.

A review of the ballots found 45 irregularities, including 21 votes that reportedly came from Argyll Lodge, a care home—situated across the street from a polling station in Surrey-Guilford. NDP incumbent Garry Begg won by 22 votes, following a judicial recount.

Honveer Singh Randhawa, a lawyer by trade, says he has sworn affidavits from residents claiming they were coerced into casting mail-in-ballots.

Rebel News asked the party leader if ballots being taken home, among other concerns, would be addressed. "Those are all things that, my hope, [will be] part of the independent review," he said.

Among those concerns include "stories [of] non-Canadian citizens who voted in this election," unveiled Rustad, who acknowledges "that's something we can't prove because no one's coming forward."

However, the outcome of Surrey-Guildford wasn’t the only riding to face scrutiny.

Of notable concern, Elections B.C. discovered 861 uncounted votes from the Prince George Mackenzie riding, a Conservative stronghold.

Rustad’s findings, if accurate, could challenge the outcome in Surrey-Guildford and jeopardize the legitimacy of the incumbent New Democrats' hold on power. The allegations could also further calls for an independent review of their oversight during the election.