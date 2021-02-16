Is the Conservative Party imploding on itself?

At what point does a problem become a pattern? For Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O'Toole, this is a question that is starting to be raised among some conservative voters.

Responding to a viewer question on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant pointed to three issues with O'Toole (in chronological order):

Erin O'Toole distances himself from Rebel News Erin O'Toole sacks former leadership rival Derek Sloan Erin O'Toole demotes Pierre Poilievre

Decisions like this are not building confidence among potential voters, with the O'Toole's Conservative Party comfortably behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party in polling, with the threat of a 2021 election looming.