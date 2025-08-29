Quebec Conservatives call for debate on banning Islamist public prayer

Controversial public prayers held almost every weekend in Montreal are drawing new political attention. The group Montreal4Palestine, which openly displays its pro-Hamas stance, regularly organizes these gatherings in front of churches and other public spaces. Critics say the prayers are less about faith and more about ideology.

Earlier this week, the Conservative Party of Quebec called for a debate on banning such street prayers. Karim Elayoubi, president of the party’s political commission, said the practice raises concerns about public order and social cohesion.

“I’ve been travelling a lot to the Middle East, mostly Lebanon and Jordan, and I don’t remember any context where Muslims went to pray in front of a church, or Christians went to pray in front of a mosque in order to provoke,” Elayoubi told Rebel News. “I’ve never seen people blocking the street while praying.”

For Elayoubi, the issue is not about religion but politics. “If you are a Muslim and you go to pray in front of a church, it looks for me more political, in order to provoke,” he said. “Most Muslims I know are very uncomfortable with this because it creates tension.”

The Conservatives argue that Quebec needs clear legislation to regulate public prayers in order to maintain neutrality in shared spaces. “We want to protect both freedom of expression and freedom of religion while ensuring public order and equality among citizens,” Elayoubi explained. “Public streets cannot be blocked. Citizens must have access to services without harassment or intimidation.”

He added that even some Muslim-majority countries impose stricter rules. “If it’s not acceptable in the Middle East, why would we accept it in Quebec?”