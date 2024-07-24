Islamist radicals threaten that 'rivers of blood will flow' at Paris Olympics

source: X

A video circulating on social media shows a masked figure threatening that “rivers of blood will flow” at the upcoming Olympics in Paris, in which Israel is set to compete.

The clip released on Tuesday features a man speaking Arabic, with his face completely covered by a keffiyeh. In the video, he addresses “the people of France and the French President Macron,” warning them that they will be punished for supporting “the Zionist regime in its criminal war against the people of Palestine.”

“You provided Zionists with weapons, you helped murder our brothers and sisters, our children,” the man, standing before a grey background, says. “You invited the Zionists to the Olympic games. You will pay for what you have done.”

The man can be seen with a Palestinian flag over his chest. He continues, “Rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris. This day is approaching, God willing. Allah is the greatest.”

The video, originally posted on an Egyptian news website, ends with the masked man holding up a fake severed head.

The video ends without any indication of what group is taking responsibility for the warning, and it does not contain any emblems of any terrorist groups. It also lacks symbols that would give hints of what group is giving the message, such as the traditional green headbands worn by Hamas militants. The video has also not been shared on official Hamas channels, reports the JC.

The Olympics have been a target for attacks in the past, notably the 1972 Munich Games where 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were killed by members of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September.

During the 1996 Atlanta Games, a bomb killed one woman and injured more than 100 people.

To ensure the safety of Israeli athletes, an elite French anti-terrorist unit will be deployed to provide a “ring of steel” around Israel’s first event at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, armed Israeli agents have been sent to Paris amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict and calls for pro-Palestine demonstrations. France plans to deploy 35,000 police officers for each day of the event, with 45,000 expected to be present for the Opening Ceremony, according to a report from CNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed Tuesday that Israeli athletes were “welcome” for the Paris Olympics, rejecting calls from some left-wing French MPs and the Palestinian Olympic Committee for a boycott.

“Israeli athletes are welcome in our country. They must be able to compete under their colors because the Olympic movement has decided it,” he said in an interview this week, adding that it was “France’s responsibility to provide them with security.”

“I condemn in the strongest possible way all those who create risks for these athletes and implicitly threaten them,” he said.