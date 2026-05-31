Islamization of England exposed

What was once a traditional working-class English neighborhood now looks almost unrecognizable.

While covering the Unite the Kingdom rally in London, Rebel News reporter Alexandra Lavoie ventured into Whitechapel alongside Visegrád 24 founder Stefan Tompson and American journalist Cam Higby to see firsthand the impact of decades of mass immigration and failed integration policies.

What they encountered was alarming.

Whitechapel, located in East London, has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past several decades. According to Tompson, “Bengalis are the single largest minority” in the area and “you have mosques around every corner.” He described the neighborhood as suffering from “self-imposed ghettoization” and becoming “an increasingly Islamized area.”

The situation escalated outside the East London Mosque during Friday prayers.

You know if I catch you Tommy Robinson, imma smoke him!



says 18 year old Algerian Mohamed Sibous in an interview with Visegrad24’s founder outside East London Mosque in Tower Hamlets. pic.twitter.com/t5AHs6hUBY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 19, 2026

As Tompson filmed the overflow crowd leaving the mosque, a group gathered around him and began shouting insults. Among them was Muhammed Rachid, an 18-year-old who shouted that he wanted to “behead Jews one by one.” He also threatened Tommy Robinson, declaring: “If I catch Tommy Robinson, I’m gonna smoke him.”

He was later arrested and charged with causing racially aggravated harassment.

Not everyone in the crowd supported the hostility. One man stepped in to defend Tompson, telling the agitators to “let them do their job” and urging them to “call the cops” if they had a problem rather than confronting and insulting journalists.

Also on the ground was Iranian activist Younes Sadaghiani, who had more success engaging with local residents. Some of those conversations revealed equally troubling attitudes.

When asked whether Islamic law should be supreme in Britain, one young man responded: “Yeah.” The same individual argued that anyone insulting Islam should be jailed, stating they should receive “10 years” in prison.

For Tompson, the incident reflects a larger problem facing many Western countries.

“The West is a very tolerant place,” he said. “And the Islamists understand this and they use our own freedoms against us.”

What unfolded in Whitechapel, within the borough of Tower Hamlets, raises serious questions about integration, parallel communities, and whether parts of London are becoming increasingly disconnected from the values and culture that once defined Britain.

The consequences of mass immigration are becoming increasingly visible across much of the Western world. We can witness that integration has failed in some communities, with certain groups choosing to preserve and import their own cultural norms and values rather than adapting to the societies they moved to. The result is that entire neighborhoods have been transformed beyond recognition, creating growing tensions over identity, social cohesion, and the future of Western nations.



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