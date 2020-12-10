Israel, Morocco to normalize relations, Trump announces

Israel and Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations, President Trump announced Thursday, which his administration worked to secure.

The treaty marks the fourth peace deal brokered by the Trump administration between Israel and its Middle Eastern neighbours, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan announced they would establish full relations with Israeli earlier this year.

On Twitter, Trump called the deal a “historic breakthrough,” stating that the two countries, which have long been at odds, have agreed to full diplomatic relations. The deal is another move towards normalizing Israel’s status in the Middle East, which has faced adversity and war from its neighbours since its establishment in 1948.

As part of its agreement, the United States agrees to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of the Western Sahara.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today!” Trump tweeted. “Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!”

Trump added that Morocco was one of the first countries in the world to recognize the establishment of the United States, having recognized it in 1777.

The White House released a statement announcing the historic event:

The United States affirms, as stated by previous Administrations, its support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory. Therefore, as of today, the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory. The United States believes that an independent Sahrawi State is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution. We urge the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s autonomy plan as the only framework to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution. To facilitate progress toward this aim, the United States will encourage economic and social development with Morocco, including in the Western Sahara territory, and to that end will open a consulate in the Western Sahara territory, in Dakhla, to promote economic and business opportunities for the region.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim that, the United States recognizes that the entire Western Sahara territory is part of the Kingdom of Morocco.

