Israel's national security adviser warns against Hezbollah presence on northern border

AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Files

Israel's National Security adviser recently stated that Israel cannot tolerate the presence of Hezbollah, a group based in southern Lebanon, along its northern border.

Tzachi Hanegbi suggested that after addressing the threat from Hamas, a Palestinian group in Gaza supported by Iran, Israel might focus on Hezbollah, which also receives Iranian backing.

his statement follows the evacuation of thousands of Israelis from numerous northern towns after a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, which led to retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah.

He mentioned in an interview with Channel 12 News that the people who had to leave their homes in northern Israel will “not return if we don’t do the same thing” against Hezbollah as the country is currently implementing against Hamas.

“We can no longer accept [Hezbollah’s elite] Radwan force sitting on the border. We can no longer accept Resolution 1701 not being implemented.”

The Times of Israel pointed out that Resolution 1701, a U.N. Security Council resolution passed in 2006 following the conclusion of the Second Lebanon War, prohibits Hezbollah from operating within approximately 20 miles of Israel's border.

“The situation in the north must be changed. And it will change. If Hezbollah agrees to change things via diplomacy, very good, if not — we will have to act,” he said. “We will have to ensure that the situation in the north is different.”

He stated that Israel's concern with Hezbollah is its ability to quickly mobilize thousands of fighters near Israel's northern border, who could potentially launch a deadly attack similar to the one executed by Hamas on October 7, when they killed 1,200 Israelis.

Israeli leadership has made it explicit what consequences Lebanon will face if Hezbollah attempts an assault while Israel is engaged in eliminating terrorists within Gaza.

“If Hezbollah chooses to start an all-out war, then it will single-handedly turn Beirut and South Lebanon, not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Yunis,” Netanyahu said.