IT’S OVER: Grace Tame Foundation to close after protest backlash

A charity founded by disgraced former Australian of the Year Grace Tame will shut down within weeks, following mounting financial difficulties and renewed scrutiny after controversial remarks at a Sydney protest earlier this year.

The Grace Tame Foundation confirmed it had reached a “crossroads” and would cease operations after struggling to secure long-term funding. The announcement comes shortly after Tame drew criticism for leading vile chants at a February rally opposing the visit of Isaac Herzog to Australia.

Speaking at the protest, Tame declared: “From Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada,” a phrase that has since attracted widespread condemnation due to its violent connotations.

Grace Tame built her brand on ‘believe all women’.



Now she DENIES the gang rape of Jewish women on Oct 7 because it doesn’t suit her leftist agenda.



That’s no Australian of the Year.



SIGN IF YOU AGREE: https://t.co/EM2r6wUJ3k pic.twitter.com/kfwVB4uryE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 17, 2026

In a statement posted to social media, the foundation said: "Like many small advocacy organisations, sustaining long-term funding for this work has become increasingly challenging,” adding that, "After careful consideration, the Board has made the decision to close the foundation, with the process to be finalised in the coming weeks."

The statement emphasised that its broader mission would continue despite the closure, noting: "While the foundation itself will close, the mission it has championed will continue through the many survivors, advocates, and organisations working to protect children and drive reform."

🚨 Grace Tame CALLED FOR VIOLENCE… now she’s crying ‘VICTIM’



After leading chants for terror in Sydney just weeks after the Bondi attack, ALL her 2026 speaking gigs have been CANCELLED.



Good start.



Now strip her Australian of the Year title.



SIGN: https://t.co/EM2r6wUJ3k pic.twitter.com/GYF1VR1biv — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 13, 2026

Financial filings with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission show the organisation recorded a $60,640 deficit in its most recent financial year, following a $121,690 loss the year prior. Key expenses included psychological support services, staff wages, and recruitment costs.

Sources told the media that Tame’s comments at the rally triggered “internal fallout” within the organisation.

The controversy also extended beyond the protest. During an interview on ABC Radio Sydney, Tame rejected widely supported claims of sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, saying: “I’m not going to sink to the level of entertaining any kind of propaganda, Hamish, let’s not do that,” and later adding, “Those things have been debunked".

Tame rose to national prominence after successfully campaigning to change laws preventing sexual assault survivors from identifying themselves, leading to her being named Australian of the Year.