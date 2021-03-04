BREAKING: Jailed pastor James Coates bail decision delayed until March 5

The decision on the bail hearing for Pastor James Coates has been put over until Friday March 5 at 9:00 a.m.

The bail appeal for the imprisoned GraceLife Church pastor was heard in the Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton. Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyer James Kitchen, arguing on behalf of Pastor Coates, stressed that his continued imprisonment at the maximum security Remand Centre is an “embarrassment to the court.” Jail time is not meant to be a punishment if Pastor Coates was found guilty of breaching the public health order in failing to limit his church to 15 per cent of fire code capacity.

Pastor Coates has been held in the Remand Centre since February 16, unable to comply with bail conditions that would limit his ability to preach.

During the hearing, which was held over WebEx, the Crown prosecutor was identified as “Public Health Prosecutor” to protect her identity, as she claims she has been receiving threats to her safety.

The Crown argued that releasing Pastor Coates without conditions on his ability to preach would call into question the reputation of the justice system.

